The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website reported Wednesday afternoon that while the active COVID-19 cases dropped from 13 to nine in LeFlore County, there were three more deaths recorded that were caused either by the virus itself or complications stemming from it.
The three new deaths were one each in Poteau, Pocola and Spiro. That makes the total deaths increase to 68. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
The nine active cases are: Spiro — 4, Bokoshe — 2, Poteau — 1, Howe — 1, Pocola — 1.
There have been 452,288 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.