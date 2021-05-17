The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website reported Monday evening that LeFlore County has seen a rise in active COVID-19 cases with 22.
As of Monday afternoon, the active cases were: Poteau — 5, Spiro — 4, Shady Point — 3, Bokoshe — 2, Heavener — 2, Howe — 2, Pocola — 2, Cameron — 1, Talihina — 1.
The number of deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 still stands at 65. The deaths are 20 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, three each in Bokoshe and Pocola, two apiece in Howe, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister and one each in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 451,279 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the latest OSDH website update..