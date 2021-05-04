According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website Monday night, LeFlore County has not seen any new COVID-19 cases or deaths from the virus confirmed since Wednesday, with the last new cases being two apiece in Shady Point and Wister.
The number of active cases as of Monday night was at 87. The active cases were: Poteau — 20, Pocola — 11, Wister — 11, Spiro — 9, Heavener — 8, Shady Point — 6, Talihina — 5, Bokoshe — 4, Cameron — 4, Panama — 4, Howe — 3, Arkoma — 2.
The number of deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 still stands at 65. The deaths are 20 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, three each in Bokoshe and Pocola, two apiece in Howe, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister and one each in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 430,095 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, which was the last update according to OSDH’s Wednesday afternoon website update.