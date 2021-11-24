The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported Wednesday on its website that LeFlore County is seeing about 11 new COVID-19 cases per day reported. Over the last 30 days, the county has seen 320 new COVID-19 cases reported.
Since the OSDH website has had a “facelift” which in turn has led to it reporting the news about the virus differently, it could not be ascertained as of Wednesday afternoon which county towns have seen spikes or reductions in the amount of COVID-19 cases.
Also, change in data processing which has occurred due to how OSDH is recording information, it was uncertain if the death total in LeFlore County due to the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 has surpassed the death count total of Nov. 3 of 89.
There are still 89 confirmed deaths as of Nov. 3. Poteau has recorded 28 deaths, Talihina with 20, Heavener 13, Bokoshe and Pocola each with five, Spiro four, Howe and Panama with three each, Arkoma, Cameron, Shady Point and Wister with two apiece.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.