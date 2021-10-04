The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) had no new information regarding the number of active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from the virus on its website Monday afternoon.
In the OSDH website’s last update Wednesday afternoon, LeFlore County still has 162 active COVID-19 cases. Those cases are: Poteau — 45, Talihina — 20, Heavener — 19, Wister — 17, Spiro — 13, Howe — 11, Pocola — 10, Cameron — 7, Panama — 7 and Arkoma — 5, Bokoshe — 5.
The death total from either the virus directly or complications from COVID-19 are still 75. Poteau has 24 deaths, followed by Talihina with 16, Heavener with 13 deaths, Bokoshe and Pocola with four each, Spiro with three, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 609,737 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the last OSDH website update Wednesday afternoon.