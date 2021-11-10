The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported no new deaths in LeFlore County stemming from the COVID-19 virus itself or complications from it on its website late Wednesday afternoon.
There are still 89 confirmed deaths in LeFlore County from either the virus or issues from COVID-19. Poteau has recorded 28 deaths, Talihina with 20, Heavener 13, Bokoshe and Pocola each with five, Spiro four, Howe and Panama with three each, Arkoma, Cameron, Shady Point and Wister with two apiece.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
The OSDH website underwent a "facelift," making finding the usual information about active cases not readily available as of Wednesday night.
As of last week's OSDH website update, there was 72 active cases. As of that update, the active cases are Poteau with 21, Spiro with 11, Heavener with nine, Shady Point with eight, Cameron with six, Wister with four, Bokoshe, Pocola and Talihina with three each, Arkoma with two and Howe and Panama with one each.