breaking
OSDH shows only 12 active COVID cases in county, but death total rises to 103
- David Seeley
-
- Updated
- Comments
The good news when the latest update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) came out Thursday morning was LeFlore County only has 12 active COVID cases.
Seven of those active cases are in Poteau, while the other five active are in Spiro.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- OSDH shows only 12 active COVID cases in county, but death total rises to 103
- Dinner with 'The Tongue'
- Poteau Public Schools reaching out to community to help on its food drive
- Poteau Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Christmas Parade slated Saturday night
- Red Oak sweeps LeFlore, Thursday area basketball scores
- LeFlore County Retired Educators to meet Friday morning
- Heavener's Brand signs with SNU for softball
- Potential game-changing legislation coming in 2024 that could affect liquor stores
Popular Content
Articles
- Buffalo Valley boys, girls both make initial ranking; Whitesboro highest in area at No. 5
- Murder charges filed on suspect in last week's shooting near Shady Point
- LeFlore County Detention Center inmate found deceased Saturday
- Heavener male loses life in ATV accident on Friday
- Potential game-changing legislation coming in 2024 that could affect liquor stores
- 6 year old boy killed in Murder/Shooting/Suicide in Choctaw County
- Poteau falls in Class 4A football state semifinal
- Poteau basketball season primer
- Retiring D.A. looks back on successful 16 years
- December 2022 LeFlore County area sports calendar
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.