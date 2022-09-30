breaking
OSDH shows only 54 active COVID cases in LeFlore County; still 95 deaths recorded
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
The weekly update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) that came out Thursday morning showed a drastic drop in the number of active COVID cases. After last week's update showed 104 active cases, Thursday's update saw that number almost dwindle in half to 54.
Just about all county communities saw a drop of their number of active COVID cases. Poteau dropped from 30 active cases to 20, which still leads the county. Talihina went from 18 active cases to seven. Wister also dropped to seven cases after having 12 the previous week. Howe went from six to five, Pocola dropped from 10 to five, Shady Point went from seven to five, Bokoshe dropped from 10 to zero and Heavener went from eight to zero.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Howe, Whitesboro, Red Oak, Buffalo Valley join Pocola in clinching state tourney bids; more regional softball
- OSDH shows only 54 active COVID cases in LeFlore County; still 95 deaths recorded
- Broke Betty portrays sophisticated Sandi
- PHS Class of 69 sign gets facelift from its creator
- Pocola softball reaches state for third straight year
- A doc from the Disney family takes aim at the Mouse House
- Putin declares Ukrainian regions part of Russia, defies West
- Blood drives coming up Saturday at Walmart, Oct. 7 at LeFlore County EMS
Popular Content
Articles
- Talihina female loses life in accident in Lequire (UPDATE)
- Regional brackets set: Pocola, Whitesboro, Red Oak, BV softball; Wister baseball to host
- 16th Bigfoot Festival and Conference set Friday, Saturday
- HDP's 16th annual Wheels-N-Deals Car Show slated Saturday; Poteau Chamber of Commerce's BBQ Smackdown Saturday at City Hall
- Man shot during altercation at dispensary
- Poteau hangs on to win Pink Out vs. Red Oak; more area softball, baseball
- Odom catches four passes in NSU win; more college football stats for LeFlore County players through Week 4
- Parker, Grogan throw no-hitters as Pocola, Whitesboro control home regionals; Howe, Red Oak, Buffalo Valley also win first two; regional softball roundup
- Wister Wildcats win regional title to make fall ball state; more area regional baseball
- Week 4 football: Poteau, Panama, Pocola win district openers
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.