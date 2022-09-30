The weekly update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) that came out Thursday morning showed a drastic drop in the number of active COVID cases. After last week's update showed 104 active cases, Thursday's update saw that number almost dwindle in half to 54.
Just about all county communities saw a drop of their number of active COVID cases. Poteau dropped from 30 active cases to 20, which still leads the county. Talihina went from 18 active cases to seven. Wister also dropped to seven cases after having 12 the previous week. Howe went from six to five, Pocola dropped from 10 to five, Shady Point went from seven to five, Bokoshe dropped from 10 to zero and Heavener went from eight to zero.

Recommended for you