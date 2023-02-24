breaking
OSDH update shows 42 active COVID cases, 111 deaths in LeFlore County
- By David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
The latest Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) update Thursday morning shows there are 42 active COVID cases and 111 deaths either stemming directly from the virus or indirectly from COVID in LeFlore County.
As for active cases, only three LeFlore County towns have active cases as of last Saturday — Pocola with 22, Talihina with 14 and Poteau with six.
As for the deaths in the county, Poteau has the most deaths due to COVID directly or indirectly from the virus with 36, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 13, Spiro with nine, Pocola with eight, Panama with seven and Arkoma, Bokoshe and Wister with five apiece.
As for the entire state, Oklahoma saw 2,229 new COVID cases reported during last week, with an average of 318 new cases per day.
The total number of active cases in the state as of last Saturday stood at 4,784.
Oklahoma has seen a total of 1,284,450 total COVID cases since the pandemic started in March 2020, with a total of 17,887 deaths either due directly to the virus or indirectly due to COVID since the pandemic began.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Wrestling state Day 1: Poteau's Restine heads to heavyweight championship match
- Buffalo Valley Buffaloes win area final, advance to state; Whitesboro girls have another shot after losing nailbiter; more hoops playoff results
- Getting right with God through prayer
- Toddler armed and ready
- OSDH update shows 42 active COVID cases, 111 deaths in LeFlore County
- Basketball playoffs: Wister Wildcats win overtime thriller vs. Panama, Poteau teams advance, more results
- Wilburton man charged with second-degree murder in last week's fatal accident claiming Wister man
- Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, condition worsens
Popular Content
Articles
- Wister man loses life in accident near Wilburton
- Basketball playoffs: Wister Wildcats win overtime thriller vs. Panama, Poteau teams advance, more results
- One person dead after shooting in Pocola
- Florida motorcyclist loses life in accident Monday afternoon
- Poteau woman dies after skydiving incident in Sallisaw
- Longtime Poteau lawyer, community leader passes
- Antlers Welcomes New Restaurant
- Basketball playoff schedule with Howe hosting regional Round 1, LeFlore and others going to area playoffs
- Wilburton man charged with second-degree murder in last week's fatal accident claiming Wister man
- Talihina female, infant injured in Friday night single-automobile accident
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.