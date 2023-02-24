The latest Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) update Thursday morning shows there are 42 active COVID cases and 111 deaths either stemming directly from  the virus or indirectly from COVID in LeFlore County.
As for active cases, only three LeFlore County towns have active cases as of last Saturday — Pocola with 22, Talihina with 14 and Poteau with six.
As for the deaths in the county, Poteau has the most deaths due to COVID directly or indirectly from the virus with 36, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 13, Spiro with nine, Pocola with eight, Panama with seven and Arkoma, Bokoshe and Wister with five apiece.
As for the entire state, Oklahoma saw 2,229 new COVID cases reported during last week, with an average of 318 new cases per day.
The total number of active cases in the state as of last Saturday stood at 4,784.
Oklahoma has seen a total of 1,284,450 total COVID cases since the pandemic started in March 2020, with a total of 17,887 deaths either due directly to the virus or indirectly due to COVID since the pandemic began.

