The good news in Thursday morning's Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) update was the number of active COVID cases in LeFlore County dropped by 12 — going from 42 in the Feb. 23 update to 30 in this past Thursday's update.
In fact, only three towns are showing active cases — Talihina with a county-high 17, followed by Poteau with eight and Howe with five.

