OSDH update shows slight drop in active COVID cases, still 109 deaths in LeFlore County
- David Seeley
There was a bit of good news in Thursday morning's latest update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
The good news was there was a slight drop in the number of active COVID cases in LeFlore County as the latest OSDH update shows 126 active COVID cases — as opposed to 134 active cases in the Jan. 5 OSDH update.
