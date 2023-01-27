breaking
OSDH's latest update shows bigger drop in number of active COVID cases in LeFlore County
The news continued its recent trend of being good with regards to the latest update from Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
In Thursday morning’s weekly update, OSDH reports the number of active COVID cases dropped from last week’s 103 to Thursday’s 55 in LeFlore County.
