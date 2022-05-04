LaDONNA WALLS
Oklahoma State University Extension Office Administrator LaDonna Walls enjoys her retirement party Friday afternoon after working for 35 years.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Friday, April 29, 2022, will always be a day LaDonna Walls will remember. That was the day she decided to retire after being an administrator at the Oklahoma State University Extension Office.
"I turned 62 this year," said Walls just before her retirement party Friday afternoon. "It was a good number because it meant I had worked her for 35 years. I just felt like it was time."
However, she definitely will miss her 35-year job.
"I've loved Extension," Walls said. "I'm going to miss it a lot. I have loved the people and helping people. It's been my life. That's what we do (at the Oklahoma State University Extension Office) — we help people here. I've just enjoyed it. Doing my job and doing it to the best of my ability has always been important to me."

