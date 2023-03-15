DOUG LINEHAN OTC SPEAKS TO POTEAU KIWANIS CLUB
Oklahoma Tax Commission Executive Director Doug Linehan speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting last Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
PDN photo by David Seeley

 
Since coming on board in January 2022, Oklahoma Tax Commission Executive Director Doug Linehan has been trying to make things between OTC and taxpayers and employees a lot better.
"You tell your boss, 'Give me 60 days, and I'll tell you where we are as an organization and I'll tell you where we need to go,' Linehan said to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local organization's meeting last Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. "So, that's exactly what I did. When I think of an organization, I think of people, processes and technology. Then, I put all that together and that creates culture. I'm not saying my approach is better, just different."

