I've filed two bills this year to deal with pain management clinics and drug testing.
House Bill 3004 addresses public or private pain management clinics that dispense controlled dangerous substances. It would require such clinics to register with the State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision, with some exceptions, and it would require that only an appropriately licensed physician dispense the drugs after a physical examination of the patient is performed on the same day as the substances are dispensed.
House Bill 3260 would require that in all situations that the state requires a drug test to be performed on an individual, the test be performed through a hair follicle, urine or nail analysis, accompanied by a rapid DNA test to ensure accuracy. This will help ensure a sample belongs to the individual being tested.
These bills came as a response to learning about the death of Hannah McKenzie who in 2017 died from an overdose of methadone that was dispensed as a take-home supply to another person from a pain management clinic in Roland. The other person was later charged in her death.
II had an interim study this year that was attended by a drug enforcement agent, the deputy first assistant for the state's attorney general, the public information officer for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, the directors of the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy and the Oklahoma Medical Board. All agreed that methadone, a schedule II narcotic that can be fatal at certain doses, has too little regulation.
If it was better regulated, beautiful, young Hannah might be alive today, and her parents would not have lost the love of their lives.
HB3004 specifies that a physician authorized to prescribe controlled dangerous substances who practices at a pain management clinic is responsible for maintaining the control and security of his or her prescription blanks and any other method used for subscribing these substances. They also would be responsible for ensuring quality assurance and for making sure the facility is structurally sound and in good repair and free from any health and safety hazards. The physician also would have to notify the State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision within 10 days of beginning or ending his or her practice at a pain management clinic.
A clinic would have to have appropriate signage to improve public awareness and safety.
These changes should be required of any person or facility that distributes any potentially harmful drug. I want people to be able to get the help they need to get free of an addiction or to manage their pain, but I also want the public to be protected. These clinics have operated for too long with little to no regulation, and that has to change.
As always, if I can help you with anything, feel free to call my Capitol office at (405) 557-7413 or e-mail me at rick.west@okhouse.gov.
• • •
West serves District 3 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes part of LeFlore County.