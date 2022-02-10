breaking
Panama High School student arrested after threatening post
A Panama High School student was arrested at the end of the school day Wednesday afternoon after making a threatening Snapchat post Tuesday night that showed a photograph of a handgun.
Panama Public Schools Superintendent Dusty Walden said everything started happening near or at the end of Tuesday night's doubleheader sweep by the Razorbacks and Lady ’Backs against Wister at Razorback Event Center.
"Our boys were up big to start the fourth quarter," Walden said. "I and my family left, and it takes me about 20 minutes to get home. I was pulling into the driveway, and I get a phone call. So, I think the games were over, or close to (being) over. There was a post — I think it was on Snapchat — going around that went viral to our students. It was a picture of a gun. (The post I was given) said, 'This was sent to a girl at Panama School a minute ago. Spread the word.' The caption was 'Gonna cancel the volleyball game tomorrow … Don't go to school.' It was a picture of a hand gun. The volleyball game was like an intruder drill. If we have an intruder drill, we'll get on the PA (public address) system and say, 'The volleyball game has been canceled.'"
Immediately before going to bed Tuesday night, the investigation began.
"We were up late Tuesday night," Walden said. "We started discussing things, and went into Wednesday morning. Lt. Paul Moss and our resource officer (and former Panama Police Department Chief) John Whiteaker, who is a LeFlore County deputy. The student left to be transported right before the bell rang at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. We're talking a minor. There was an arrest made. This was nothing you want to see. If a threat is going to be made, doing an investigation and finding out who did it was a good thing. Our concern Tuesday night was what if we don't catch this person. We have kids checking out. What will happen next week and the week after (if the person isn't caught)? We wanted our people not to panic and to feel safe. The No. 1 thing in schools is to keep your students safe."
An e-mail regarding the incident was sent to The Poteau Daily News in which the sender made a comment sharing her disappointment that parents were not informed sooner than they were. Walden basically said part of the plan to try to apprehend the Panama High School student behind the threat was to have Wednesday be just another normal day of school.
"We discussed it with law enforcement, and it was recommended to try to have a normal day (Wednesday), have school and to let everybody know that needed to know (about the investigation). We did not want this threat to continue on. If you call the day off, whose to say you aren't going to have one (threat) next week and the week after. So, we wanted to go about our (Wednesday) about as normal as we could. The people were in place. Our football coach (Chris Ford) is a former sheriff. We had a LeFlore County deputy (Whiteaker). We had a state trooper here. We had Lt. Moss here. We felt very safe."
In fact, the e-mail that was sent to PDN included Walden's statement he released to the Panama Public Schools patrons late Wednesday/early Thursday.
"An arrest has been made in regards to the threatening post to Panama Public Schools," Walden said in his statement. "Law enforcement and administration worked throughout (Tuesday) night and (Wednesday) on this investigation. We are very grateful for your patience and understanding on this matter. Thank you to all students and parents who notified proper personnel of this threat. We are very fortunate to have a LeFlore County deputy (Whiteaker) as our resource officer, especially in this type of situation. Panama Schools takes any threat seriously, and, as always, the safety of our students and staff is our No. 1 priority."
