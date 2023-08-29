Panama seeks to build seventh, eighth-grade center with bond
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
-
- Comments
Panama Public Schools is planning a new seventh- and eighth-grade center to be built through a bond that will go to the ballot for residents of the school district on Sept. 12. This $5.95 million bond proposal would not increase property taxes for those in the district since it would roll over a previous bond.
Panama Public Schools Superintendent Dusty Walden noted that since OG&E came to Panama and pays a 22-percent tax rate — twice as high as AES did — the door is open to constructing this 9,500-square-foot building.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- OSBI Investigates Homicide in Pushmataha County
- Panama seeks to build seventh, eighth-grade center with bond
- Spiro announces clear bag policy for school events
- Pocola wins 10th straight; Poteau bashes toward 10th win; Spiro wins two; more softball, baseball
- Pocola wins two at MSC Festival, extends win streak to seven; more area softball, baseball
- Remembering Woody Hayes, Pocola man who died in the air
- Poteau holds tight for season-opening win vs. Bishop Kelley
- Poteau gains edge in district, more area softball district standings
Popular Content
Articles
- Heavener, Talihinal win football season openers
- Poteau holds tight for season-opening win vs. Bishop Kelley
- Pocola man dies in paragliding accident
- Remembering Woody Hayes, Pocola man who died in the air
- Pocola wins 10th straight; Poteau bashes toward 10th win; Spiro wins two; more softball, baseball
- Poteau, Wister softball earn big district wins; more area softball, baseball
- Pocola wins two at MSC Festival, extends win streak to seven; more area softball, baseball
- Best of LeFlore County 2023 Voting is Underway
- Suspect Wanted in Alleged Abduction in Antlers
- Get muddy at Brave the Mud Run
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.