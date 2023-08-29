Panama floor plan.jpg
Panama Public Schools is planning a new seventh- and eighth-grade center to be built through a bond that will go to the ballot for residents of the school district on Sept. 12. This $5.95 million bond proposal would not increase property taxes for those in the district since it would roll over a previous bond.
Panama Public Schools Superintendent Dusty Walden noted that since OG&E came to Panama and pays a 22-percent tax rate — twice as high as AES did — the door is open to constructing this 9,500-square-foot building.

