Panama woman loses life in motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon
A Panama female lost her life in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon near on U.S. 259 approximately five miles south and seven miles east of Muse.
According to LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Josh Blake's report, Ivy Miles, 21, from Panama was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries. Medical Examiner Russell Boatman responded to the scene, and her body was transported to Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home, Heavener.
Blake's report said that a 2007 Honda motorcycle was being driven on U.S. 259 by Jeffrey Armstrong, 28, from Panama. The accident happened at approximately 5:58 p.m. Saturday five miles south and seven miles east of Muse.
According to Blake's report, the cause of the accident is still being investigated and that neither Armstrong or Miles were wearing their helmets.
Blake's report said Armstrong was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center with arm injuries. He was treated and later released.
Besides Boatman and LeFlore County EMS, Blake was assisted at the accident scene by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Troopers Cody Jackson and Matt Dyer and Traffic Homicide Unit Trooper Tim Baker.
