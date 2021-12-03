There were several people injured in a two-automobile accident Wednesday night near Rock Island.
According to the report filed by Troop D Trooper Matt Dyer, at approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, a 2009 Chevrolet driven by Jonathan Thidsorn, 23, from Maysville, Mo., was traveling westbound from Rock Island on Oklahoma State Highway 120 when he failed to stop at the junction of Highway 120 and Oklahoma State Highway 112. Thidsorn's vehicle hit the passenger's side of a 2012 Ford driven by Evan King, 19, from Wister, who was traveling northbound on Oklahoma State Highway 112.
According to Dyer's report, a 17-year-old male from Lavaca, Ark., was ejected from King's vehicle about 20 feet. Dyer's report said the Lavaca teen was transported by Air Evac to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with head, trunk-internal, trunk-external, arm and leg injures and was listed in critical condition as of early Friday morning.
Dyer's report said that King was transported by a privately-owned vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., with trunk-internal injuries and was listed in stable condition as of early Friday morning.
According to Dyer's report, King had three other passengers in his vehicle. Haydn Liddell, 24, from Bokoshe was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Baptist Health Hospital in Fort Smith with trunk-internal injuries and listed in stable condition.
Hannah Williams, 19, from Lavaca, also was transported by LeFlore County EMS to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith with trunk-internal injuries and listed in stable condition.
The fourth passenger, a 3-month-old male from Lavaca, also was transported by LeFlore County EMS to an unlisted location with trunk-internal injuries and listed in stable condition. Dyer's report said the 3-month-old was in a child-restraint apparatus at the time of the accident.
Thidsorn was not injured but was "sleepy" according to Dyer's report, which also indicated that all airbags in each vehicle deployed.
Dyer was assisted by the LeFlore County EMS, Air Evac, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department, the Pocola Fire Department and the Pocola Police Department.