Personnel matters, airport project, property issue on Poteau City Council agenda
Personnel matters, approving a project for Robert S. Kerr Airport and a property issue are on the Poteau City Council agenda for its 5:40 p.m. Monday meeting at Poteau City Hall.
The City Council will look to approve the Police Committee's and Poteau Police Chief Billy Hooper's recommendation to hire Ethan Brown pending passing a physical.
