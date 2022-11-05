Several personnel matters are on the agenda for the Poteau City Council in its November meeting at approximately 7:10 p.m. Monday at Poteau City Hall.
The City Council will look to approve City of Poteau Personnel Committee's recommendations to award full-time benefits to City of Poteau Street Department staff member Elmer Tankersley and the retirements of Bobby Delaplank and Mark Kannady of the Poteau Police Department as of Oct. 14.

