The Pervasive Parenting Center will have an Autism Acceptance Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday at Roye Park in Stigler.
The walk will take place to raise awareness and acceptance for the growing number of children and adults diagnosed with autism each year. Everyone is welcome to attend. There will be free food and drinks available.
“April is autism awareness month,” said Kodey Toney, center director. “The numbers are increasing every year. I don’t think it’s necessarily about awareness as much as it is acceptance now. We want to use this day to celebrate the people in our lives who are living with this disorder every day.”
According to the Center for Disease Control, 1 in 52 are diagnosed with the neurological disorder. Autism Spectrum Disorder affects children’s social and language skills.
The Pervasive Parenting Center was created to help families in eastern Oklahoma find resources available for people diagnosed with autism and other disabilities.
“We just want to be a place where people can come for answers,” Toney said. “I know how crazy it can seem for a family who has just received a diagnosis if you don’t know what to do next. We can help you find what is out there and where you need to go.”
For additional questions, call Toney at (918) 647-1255 or e-mail him at ktoney@pervasiveparentingcenter.org.