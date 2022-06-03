featured
PHS choir students perform at Carnegie Hall, sightsee in NYC
Every four years since 1996, the Poteau High School choir has taken students to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall.
This year's trip, which concluded this week, was scheduled for June 2020 and was rescheduled multiple times before these students were finally able to go. Because of that, there were a wide range of student ages from those who graduated in 2020 and still wanted to go as well as those who just finished their freshman year of high school.
This group of PHS choir students travelled 27 hours by bus to New York City where they experienced a whirlwind of activity.
They performed Monday evening with groups from around the country. This mass choir performed Rutter’s brand new piece, “Ukrainian Prayer” as well as his “Requiem” with a live orchestra and a professional soprano under the conducting by the composer himself within one of the most prestigious Carnegie Hall.
