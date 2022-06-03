PHS CHOIR
Members of the Poteau High School choir — recents graduates as well as current members — and sponsors spent this week in New York City, where the choir members got to perform at Carnegie Hall as well as sightsee “The Big Apple.” Front row, from left — Sponsors Angel Barbee and Melanie Thomas, music teachers Mary Lynn Perkin and Alisha Smedley, Flat Petey, Chani Lloyd, Madalyn Krehl, Sadie Perkin, Jaiden Davies, Livia Campbell and Kiley Henson. Second row — Loni Bohannon, Katie Scowden, Lyndsey Clark, Grant Thomas, McKinlee Thomas and Emily Quarry. Third row — Spencer Campbell, Zane Harrison, Madison Pinnell, Aidan Falkner, Tucker Phillips, Andrew Ellis, Juliet Flanagan, Amy Prigmore, sponsor Crystal Lloyd, Kirsten Bebermeyer, Brenna Adams, sponsor Becky Adams, Aiden Lowe, Kansas White and Madison Adams. Back row — Killion Barnes, Breckin Castillo, Danika Tom, Ronnie Tom, Trista Fassio, Cora Rolens, Eric Ellis, Res Smith, J.T. Lowe and sponsors B.J. Barnes and Dennis Thomas.
Photo Courtesy Alisha Smedley
Every four years since 1996, the Poteau High School choir has taken students to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall.
This year's trip, which concluded this week, was scheduled for June 2020 and was rescheduled multiple times before these students were finally able to go. Because of that, there were a wide range of student ages from those who graduated in 2020 and still wanted to go as well as those who just finished their freshman year of high school.
This group of PHS choir students travelled 27 hours by bus to New York City where they experienced a whirlwind of activity.
They performed Monday evening with groups from around the country. This mass choir performed Rutter’s brand new piece, “Ukrainian Prayer” as well as his “Requiem” with a live orchestra and a professional soprano under the conducting by the composer himself within one of the most prestigious Carnegie Hall.

