Poteau High School Principal Joe Ballard announced via text message that PHS is currently going through another "soft lockdown" Monday morning, which happened approximately 10 a.m.
However, Ballard announced approximately 11:40 a.m. that the "soft lockdown" ended.
"Everything is OK now," Ballard said in his text message. "(It was) not a viable threat."
When the "soft lockdown" started, Ballard's initial text message, he said, "Poteau High School is currently in a soft lockdown due to another threat written on a bathroom wall. We take all threats seriously, and we are currently working with the Poteau Police Department to figure out the source of this threat. A soft lockdown means that we keep all students in their classroom setting until Poteau High School and local authorities deems all faculty, staff and students are safe. Everyone is currently safe in their second-hour class at this time (at approximately 10 a.m.). It is imperative that our students stay in place while we review video surveillance … Thank you for your patience at this time."
Ballard's text message goes on to say that another message will be sent out as soon as the soft lockdown gets lifted, and that parents may check their students out at that time if needed.
Last Tuesday morning, PHS also went through a soft lockdown for something very similar that was discovered the previous afternoon. LeFlore County Sheriff's Department Deputies Chase Blake and Cindy Hicks, along with their respective K9 dogs Joker and Kia came out and did a "safety search," in which nothing more suspicious was detected other that what was discovered the afternoon of May 25.

