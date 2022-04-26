featured breaking
PHS goes through 'safety search' Tuesday morning
- David Seeley
The normal everyday Tuesday routine at Poteau High School didn't quite go that way on this Tuesday morning.
For about an hour Tuesday morning, the school went through what PHS Principal Joe Ballard called "a safety search."
The "safety search" was prompted by what was discovered Monday afternoon, which led to PHS Human Resource Officer James Lowe to investigate as per recorded on the Poteau Police Department's radio log call that was submitted to The Poteau Daily News.
"We had a low-credibility threat written on the bathroom wall (Monday) at the high school," Poteau P.D. Chief Stephen Fruen said Tuesday morning. "At the school's request, we added an emphasis on campus (Tuesday) and will continue to investigate the origin of the threat."
"Site leaders received notification of a potential threat on our campus," Ballard said. "Administrators are actively working with district administration and local agencies to ensure the safety of our students. Please reassure your students that their safety is our top priority and precautions are in place to provide a safe learning environment for all members of our school community. We have also had an uptick of students bringing items to school that are against school policy, and, if caught, (they) will face school discipline or other measures from our local authorities."
PHS also had the services of LeFlore County Sheriff's Department Deputies Chase Blake and Cindy Hicks and their respective K9 dogs Joker and Kia during Tuesday morning's "safety search," in which nothing more suspicious was detected.
