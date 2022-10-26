A 15-year-old Poteau High School female student was injured in a Wednesday morning accident on campus.
According to a report given to The Poteau Daily News by Poteau Police Department Assistant Chief Greg Russell, at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, Poteau P.D. and LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) war dispatched to Poteau High School on a call of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Tags

Recommended for you