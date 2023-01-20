breaking
PHS vo-ag building having open house Saturday afternoon
The Poteau High School vocational-agriculture building will have an open house beginning at noon Saturday.
There will be a burger basket lunch beginning at noon for $5 that includes hamburger/cheesburger, chips and a beverage.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Sportsman Club holds elections
- David Crosby, rock star and CSNY co-founder, dies
- PHS vo-ag building having open house Saturday afternoon
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament: LeFlore girls upset Pocola, making first final since 1995 to face Howe; Poteau wins consolation prize, Spiro 5th
- Voter registration deadline approaches for February school board elections
- Poteau's Lingenfelter signs with CASC for cross-country
- Male taken into LCSD custody after Tuesday afternoon shooting near Poteau
- Junior Lady Cats win consolation trophy at MC6 Tournament
Popular Content
Articles
- LeFlore County High School Basketball Tournament
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament Round 2: LeFlore girls the lone lower seed winning; Wildcats edges Pirates
- LeFlore County HS Basketball Tournament: Heavener girls, Talihina boys win as No. 10 seeds
- Male taken into LCSD custody after Tuesday afternoon shooting near Poteau
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament: Poteau, Panama squads advance for shot at plaques
- LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament: Talihina boys, Spiro girls win
- Keota man loses life, Spiro woman injured in Tuesday night accident near Sunset Corner
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament: LeFlore girls upset Pocola, making first final since 1995 to face Howe; Poteau wins consolation prize, Spiro 5th
- LeFlore County JH Basketball Tournament: Talihina, Pocola boys make final; Howe girls, Poteau boys earn fifth
- LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament Day 2 scores
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.