At Monday night’s Poteau Public Schools Board of Education meeting, the board learned that as of Monday, there were 112 students and nine staff members in quarantine due to COVID issues and 60 students and 15 staff members who had tested positive. Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg said those numbers were even higher on Friday, which prompted him to make students at Pansy Kidd Middle School go to virtual learning beginning Tuesday. School is out for students Monday due to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“We have more,” he said. “Primarily, we have more staff members that have been affected by this. (On Thursday), we determined that most of those numbers were at the middle school, so we thought let’s get the students home for virtual learning at the middle school beginning next week because the numbers have increased since Monday night.”
Sjoberg said as of Friday that the other sites, Poteau Primary and Upper Elementary schools, the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center and PHS, will stay with in-person learning. However, that could change before Tuesday.
“We’ll go with in-person instruction for everybody else,” he said. “We have to be reviewing those numbers almost on a daily basis to make sure we can at least have somebody in the classroom to help provide instruction. Part of our challenge is we’re running out of substitutes who can come in while teachers are out. That plays a part in the decision making.”