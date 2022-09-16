BOWMANS
Renie wanted a gorgeous new flower garden, so she spent some time picking the brain of a college educated agriculturalist — a man who had spent years as a high school teacher in that field. Plus, for the last 10 years after retirement, he and his wife had a “hobby” — working their own small truck farm. He had qualifications galore for knowing when, what, where and how to plant just about anything.
So, now she was ready. She knew exactly what plants she wanted to have in her flower garden, where to plant them and how to care for them. The expert had briefed her on the best environment for her plants. Fertilizing, watering, and amounts of sunshine were included in the tutorial.

