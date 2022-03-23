BILL HOFFMAN
City of Poteau Planning Commission Chairman Bill Hoffman speaks to members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.
PDN photo by David Seeley
By David Seeley
PDN Editor
 
City of Poteau Planning Commission Chairman Bill Hoffman told members of the Poteau Rotary Club at its weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center that the committee, and the City of Poteau, have to be ready for any future endeavors that might come — especially along Cavanal Expressway.
"It's come up more than once," Hoffman said. "We don't know what to do about it. You know it's going to develop eventually for commercial endeavors. There's some folks right now that don't want it. It's limited out process. That will be one of the big hurdles (for any future projects). People are going to have to give up some land along the bypass, and we'll have to have access roads. We will need to be able to tie Pleasant Valley Road to Franzini Street to Burkle Street. As that develops, we'll be asking those folks to give up property."
Hoffman has been on the City of Poteau Planning Commission chairman for 28 years with most of those years as chairman.

