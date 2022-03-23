featured
Planning Commission chairman always ready for future endeavors
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
By David Seeley
PDN Editor
City of Poteau Planning Commission Chairman Bill Hoffman told members of the Poteau Rotary Club at its weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center that the committee, and the City of Poteau, have to be ready for any future endeavors that might come — especially along Cavanal Expressway.
"It's come up more than once," Hoffman said. "We don't know what to do about it. You know it's going to develop eventually for commercial endeavors. There's some folks right now that don't want it. It's limited out process. That will be one of the big hurdles (for any future projects). People are going to have to give up some land along the bypass, and we'll have to have access roads. We will need to be able to tie Pleasant Valley Road to Franzini Street to Burkle Street. As that develops, we'll be asking those folks to give up property."
Hoffman has been on the City of Poteau Planning Commission chairman for 28 years with most of those years as chairman.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- LeFlore County Baseball Tournament final scores
- Local legislator’s Right to Garden Bill passes house
- Planning Commission chairman always ready for future endeavors
- CASC softball season cancellation: CASC releases statement
- Open House for Sardis Lake Master Plan Revision, Sardis Lake, Kiamichi River Basin, Pushmataha and Latimer Counties
- Leathers named OYE Overall Reserve Grand Champion Barrow
- Wister tops LCT Baseball seeding
- Poteau's Baker shares top defensive player honors, more NOAA basketball awards
Popular Content
Articles
- CASC softball season cancellation: CASC releases statement
- Wister tops LCT Baseball seeding
- Wister baseball, softball in top five of rankings
- 2021-22 Area basketball season records
- Haddox Completes FINRA Series Exams
- District Attorney announces his retirement
- Remembering Spiro's Grammy-nominated writer, who passed in January
- Pocola holds on defensively to beat Howe for forst state title since 2008
- Poteau City Council to remember president, who passed Tuesday
- Some people just haven't learned when to let go of the rope
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.