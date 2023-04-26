featured
Pocola man arrested for allegedly attempting to use accident to cover up killing woman
A Pocola man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to cover up killing a woman and staging a car accident as the cause of death, according to a report by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
An arrest affidavit shows the evidence against Matthew Rekart, 33, who is accused of killing a woman that police say was in a romantic relationship with his wife.
