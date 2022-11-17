breaking
Pocola Public Schools going virtual to end week
POCOLA -- In an announcement made Wednesday, Pocola Public Schools is going to virtual learning today and Friday due to what the district calls "staff members out without proper class coverage."
However, the district is looking for substitute teachers. For those interested, the district said, "please come by the central office to fill out an application."
