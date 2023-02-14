There will be a run-off election April 4 to determine who will get office No. 3 on the Pocola Public Schools Board of Education.
In Tuesday night's primary election, Roger Lairamore got 119 votes (42 percent), Josh Merritt got 97 votes (34 percent) and Michael Severe 70 votes (24 percent). However, since no one got 50 percent or greater of the vote, Lairamore and Merritt will have a run-off election April 4 to determine the seat's winner.

