Authorities say the man, identified as Damon Henderson, had previously opened fire at officers at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Harps Grocery Store on Broadway Avenue in Spiro.
According to Spiro PD, Henderson discharged one round at Police Chief Larry Crossland, which struck his vehicle. Crossland was not injured. Henderson then fled the scene.
After a manhunt on Thursday afternoon, Henderson was reportedly shot by officers and was later pronounced dead.
A release from Spiro Public Schools to parents and guardians says that the high school campus was heavily patrolled Wednesday night after police attempted to apprehend Henderson but were unsuccessful.
One neighbor, Joanna Whitfield, told KFSM that Henderson was allegedly subdued sometime during the shooting at Harps, and that "If they would have handcuffed him and put him in the car, this would have never happened. If they felt he was that much of a danger when he got out, why didn't you handcuff him?"
Whitfield also said that she has "never heard anything bad or negative about Damon. I just know he loved his dogs; he didn't bother anyone."
According to officers at the scene, Henderson shot at police, and an officer returned fire. No officers were injured, but after being transported to a Fort Smith (Ark.) hospital, the suspect was pronounced dead.
Henderson's grandmother, Ladell Phillips, told KFSM that "I guess he just snapped and said 'well, if you're gonna shoot me I'm gonna shoot you first.' because anybody can tell you Damon doesn't bother anybody. He likes his dogs and His bicycle."
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said in a press release Friday afternoon that it is actively investigating the incident and gents will submit a report summarizing their investigation to the District Attorney’s Office. LeFlore County District Attorney Kevin Merritt will determine whether or not to file charges.