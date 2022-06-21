breaking
Pollination investigation happening Wednesday at LC Museum
In celebration of Pollination Week, the LeFlore County Museum will have a special pollination investigation for children of all ages from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday.
The LeFlore County Historical Society is celebrating National Pollinator Week by offering children of all ages to come by the museum, located at 303 Dewey Avenue, and visit its Pollination Exhibit sponsored by the Smithsonian Institute.
Every participant will get to plant a seed in a pot and also get to see a pollination demonstration.
It’s free of charge and refreshments will be provided.
