Portions of LeFlore County suffer power outage
For the second straight Thursday, portions of LeFlore County suffered a power outage. This one happened about 10 p.m. Thursday.
According to a Facebook post by Poteau Mayor Scotty White, he said a transformer went down, which made most residents of Poteau, Heavener, Hodgen, Howe, Monroe and Wister.
