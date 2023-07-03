Animal control officers McMurray and Bukula

Poteau Police Department animal control officers Jason McMurray, left, and NKvanda "Q" Bukula.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Jason McMurray and NKvanda "Q" Bukula are getting established as animal control officers for the Poteau Police Department.

"Working for animal control is really a blessing," Bukula said.

Tags

Recommended for you