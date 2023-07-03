Jason McMurray and NKvanda "Q" Bukula are getting established as animal control officers for the Poteau Police Department.
"Working for animal control is really a blessing," Bukula said.
McMurray has been with Poteau PD since August, having retired from working at O'Reilly Auto Parts for 25 years. Bukula joined Poteau PD in early June after working as a correctional officer and a staffer at a nursing home and a hospital.
McMurray and Bukula take care of animals that fall within their custody, educate animal owners, enforce animal-related city ordinances and respond to neglect and abuse within the Poteau city limits.
"Part of our concern is to make sure everything is safe for everyone," McMurray said.
McMurray and his wife have 14 cats and a dog. Bukula grew up with turtles, snakes and ferrets.
The Poteau animal shelter has 16 dog kennels, a separate room for cats and an aquarium to secure a reptile. After a pet has been in animal control custody for five days, the officers start the process of trying to get it adopted. Poteau's animal control adopts 60 animals per month. Since the Poteau Valley Humane Society is often full with dogs, Poteau's animal control collaborates with Artemis Project, an animal rescue group centered in Hackett, Ark., on adoption.
Poteau's animal shelter is no-kill.
"Honestly, if it were a kill shelter, I wouldn't be doing this. I couldn't," McMurray said.
In a place with a high amount of poverty like LeFlore County, more residents can struggle with caring for pets, and more animals go astray.
"I have a couple that have dogs that haven't been spayed or neutered. They have multiple litters of puppies. I'm working to help them get them rehomed. It'll help their quality of life, as well as the animals' quality of life," McMurray said.
Dogs that bite a person and don't have a collar indicating that it has had a rabies shot are taken into custody for observation. If the dog shows no sign of sickness after 10 days, it can be returned to the owner. McMurray said that sometimes an owner brings records of a rabies vaccine after the dog is taken into custody. Still, tickets are issued if an animal harms a person.
Laws in Poteau require dog owners to have them on a leash while walking them and have pets contained in the yard.
"Anytime we can, we help them -- like if their dog gets loose, we can help them fix their fence or get a leash. We try to educate them on that so that we can make it safe for everyone," McMurray said.
McMurray and Bukula have taken dogs and cats for blood transfusions. Bukula recalled a veterinarian calling for them to bring a dog to give blood to a dog that was in the veterinary office.
"So that dog saved another dog's life," Bukula said during the June 23 Kiwanis Club meeting. "Just yesterday, a cat needed blood, and we brought one over and it saved another cat's life."
McMurray said the most exotic animal he has picked up was a snake that was similar to a constrictor.
McMurray said the most rewarding part of the job is "when I pick up an animal, let's say a dog, and I've had it in the pound, and I get that call from someone looking for their long lost dog and they love it to death and I can say, 'Yes I have that dog. Come get it.' To see that face, when they're crying and they see that dog and they're so happy and the dog's happy to see them, that makes it worth it. That's heartwarming."
Bukula said the most rewarding part of being an animal control officer is "just waking up every day, going to the pound, the dogs see you there, get excited, and you're like, 'Hello, guys.' You let them out, and they just love on you. They're like, 'Where have you been? I missed you.' That's the highlight of the day because they're like, 'We have someone here who's taking care of us.'"
They pick up dogs and cats and bring them to the pound every day.
They also relocate nuisance animals like skunks and raccoons, releasing them outside the city limits.
McMurray advised that tomato paste does not work as well as some think for treating after a person gets sprayed by a skunk.
"It can leave some residue on you. You can mix up baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, dish soap and vanilla extract," McMurray said.
McMurray and Bukula are building up their training. They have a rabies training coming up. In late August, McMurray has scheduled an animal control academy.
McMurray said he hears from people who live outside Poteau's city limits, and he wishes he could help, but can only give them advice and contact information for the right people who would help.
For those in LeFlore County who live outside Poteau, Heavener and Spiro each have a pound where they shelter animals.