The Poteau Art Show presented by both Poteau High School and the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center cafeteria.
Patrons will be able to buy prints of their favorite pieces as well as checking out the supply wish lists for both PHS and the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center.
For additional information, call (918) 647-7740.

