The Poteau Board of Education met on Thursday for a special meeting to discuss its process for filling the vacancy for seat No. 5.
During the meeting, the board voted the make official the process for filling the seat.
The seat was opened when Troy George resigned to take a pastor position at East Mount Zion Trinity Baptist Church in Clarksville, Ark.
The opening is posted on the Poteau Public Schools Facebook page and will remain posted until the seat is filled.
“Anyone who is interested can visit with the administration at 100 Mockingbird Lane or by phone at 918-647-7700,” Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kempenich said.
Once an individual expresses interest in the school board seat, the administrative office will verify that the person lives in the fifth ward.
Click here to see the Poteau school district map and the area that encompasses the fifth ward.
Those who express interest in the open school board seat will be invited to the Sept. 11 regular school board meeting for an interview by school board members in executive session. After the interviews, the board will return to open session and take action. If the person is approved, they will be on the board moving forward.
Kempenich noted that the appointment would be for a year and a half. Seat No. 4, which is held by Earl Jobe, comes up for election in April 2024. Seat No. 5 will go to election in April 2025.
Also during the meeting, the board approved the resignation of Shannon Barnes as financial director.
