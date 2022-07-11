breaking
Poteau Boots and Badges Blood Drive set Tuesday, Wednesday
Poteau’s first responders are looking for citizens to support their efforts through blood donation with Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Those who give at the Poteau Boots and Badges blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center will provide blood needed to save local lives, such as those that firefighters and law enforcement officers rescue.
Anyone who is at least 16 years old are encouraged to donate. All successful donors will receive a special edition “Protect and Give” Boots and Badges T-shirt while supplies last.
By giving blood at this drive, donors will show their support for the firefighters and law enforcement officers who save lives in their community.
“Poteau’s first responders see the daily need for blood first-hand when the people they rescue require life-saving treatment,” said John Armitage, M.D., President and chief executive officer of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We can’t say enough about the service our police officers and firefighters provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available in emergency situations.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
While walk-ins are accepted, making appointments is preferred. Appointments to donate can be made online at www.obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Poteau School Board takes care of personnel matters, but no interim superintendent hired
- County Commissioners approve burn ban for county
- Poteau Boots and Badges Blood Drive set Tuesday, Wednesday
- Lunch and Learn slated for noon Tuesday
- Assassination of Japan’s Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders
- James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
- Excessive heat warning issued for Thursday
- SPECIAL AGENTS WITH OSBI ICAC UNIT ARREST ATOKA MAN ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES
Popular Content
Articles
- Two reported dead following Vian shooting, one having LeFlore County ties
- Review: Thriller ‘The Black Phone’ is captivating, really
- LeFlore County June 28 Primary Election Results
- SPECIAL AGENTS WITH OSBI ICAC UNIT ARREST ATOKA MAN ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES
- Heavener softball coaches life flighted to Tulsa hospital
- Talihina cancels football season
- A busy agenda tonight for Poteau City Council
- Rogers arrives to level up Panama softball
- Poteau PD Chief gives Kiwanians local law enforcement update
- After 11 years, Poteau Public Schools superintendent retiring
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.