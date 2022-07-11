Poteau’s first responders are looking for citizens to support their efforts through blood donation with Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Those who give at the Poteau Boots and Badges blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center will provide blood needed to save local lives, such as those that firefighters and law enforcement officers rescue.
Anyone who is at least 16 years old are encouraged to donate. All successful donors will receive a special edition “Protect and Give” Boots and Badges T-shirt while supplies last.
By giving blood at this drive, donors will show their support for the firefighters and law enforcement officers who save lives in their community.
“Poteau’s first responders see the daily need for blood first-hand when the people they rescue require life-saving treatment,” said John Armitage, M.D., President and chief executive officer of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We can’t say enough about the service our police officers and firefighters provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available in emergency situations.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
While walk-ins are accepted, making appointments is preferred. Appointments to donate can be made online at www.obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777.

