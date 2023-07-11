The Poteau Boots and Badges Community Challenge blood drive began on Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. The blood drive continues on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. Walk in or schedule by visiting https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/409222.
Upcoming blood drives will be at the Rubin White Health Clinic at 109 Kerr Ave in Poteau on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Choctaw Casino Pocola on July 20 from 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., KiBois Community Action at 219 Kerr Avenue in Poteau on July 24 from noon to 5 p.m., Pocola City Hall at 204 South Pocola Boulevard in the Town Conference Room on July 26 from 2:30-6 p.m.