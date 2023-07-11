Poteau Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive 2023

Carolyn Cooper, left, gets set to donate blood with help from supervisor Scott Brewer on Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. The blood drive continues on Wednesday.

 By Tom FIrme Sports Editor

The Poteau Boots and Badges Community Challenge blood drive began on Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. The blood drive continues on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. Walk in or schedule by visiting https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/409222.

Upcoming blood drives will be at the Rubin White Health Clinic at 109 Kerr Ave in Poteau on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Choctaw Casino Pocola on July 20 from 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., KiBois Community Action at 219 Kerr Avenue in Poteau on July 24 from noon to 5 p.m., Pocola City Hall at 204 South Pocola Boulevard in the Town Conference Room on July 26 from 2:30-6 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you