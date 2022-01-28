breaking
Poteau Chamber Banquet moved to April 28
At the tail end of Friday morning’s Legislative Breakfast, Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages announced the annual Chamber Banquet will take place April 28 at the Reynolds Center and not its customary last Thursday night in February due to COVID issues.
The theme will be “The Race is On.”
