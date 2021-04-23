Karen Wages

Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages speaks to the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. She also spoke to the Poteau Rotary Club at its weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.

PDN photo by David Seeley

Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages wanted to make sure the city of Poteau kept active during the yearlong-plus COVID-19 pandemic. As she told the Poteau Kiwanis Club at its meeting Thursday at Western Sizzlin and the Poteau Rotary Club at its meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, the Chamber succeeded in her wishes.

