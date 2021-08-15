In these times when businesses are looking for employees, as is usually the case the Poteau Chamber of Commerce steps up to the plate.
The Poteau Chamber will have a hiring fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. Poteau Chamber Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages is quick to point out this event is not a job fair but a hiring fair.
“This is different from a job fair,” she said. “They’re going to sit down with you, they’re going to take your applications and they’re going to either hire you on the spot or set you up further to come to their business (for more interviews). It is a hiring fair. You will get a job in our (big) room. There’s going to be so many jobs that if you want a job that day, you will get a job in this (big) room — and jobs with great benefits and great pay."