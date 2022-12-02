The Poteau Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday night in downtown Poteau.
The parade entrants who are wishing to be judged will need to report to the Carl Albert State College oval at 4 p.m. Saturday. The check-in will be 5 p.m. at the intersection of South McKenna Avenue and Scholars Drive near the Ross and Artie Stivers Center, and all non-judged entries can come at that time. Walkers, bands and families with bicycles can join in at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center parking lot.

Tags

Recommended for you