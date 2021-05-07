Here it is ... what everyone is waiting for. Cruise Night Is back.
Car enthusiasts these past months of working on your favorite ride now is the time to take it to the streets and cruise.
The Poteau Chamber of Commerce’s “Positively Poteau Cruise Night” will give all of us that have been cooped up and chance to get out and let our hair down and enjoy cruising with friends.
Cruise will begin at 7 tonight with cruising on Broadway, from the north at Wal-Mart to the south at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center — and Dewey Avenue.
Those that want to stop for a break from cruising and talk with friends can park at the Reynolds Center parking lot, at Poteau City Hall’s parking lot and in the parking spaces on Dewey Avenue.