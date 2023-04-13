The Poteau Chamber of Commerce's annual Trash-Off Week is underway, which was mentioned by Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages at the Poteau Industrial Authority Board meeting April 3 at Poteau City Hall.
The Chamber is needing volunteers to help pick-up trash from 9-11a.m. Saturday. Volunteers can meet in the parking lot across the street from McDonald's that day, where there will be breakfast biscuits, donuts and coffee for breakfast, then for lunch at the end of the day will be hot dogs, chips and drinks. There will be prizes awarded.
For additional information, call (918) 647-9178.
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you