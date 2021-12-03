The 2021 Poteau Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday from Carl Albert State College, work its way up South McKenna Avenue to downtown Poteau and ending on the east side of downtown on Dewey Avenue.
“We’ve been doing this for a lot of years,” Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said. “It’s one of the biggest parades in the area. If it’s any indication, it’s going to be even larger than last year. It averages lasting about an hour. The theme is ‘Songs of Christmas.’”
However, Saturday night’s parade isn’t the only thing happening downtown that day. The LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowrey will have its Ornaments at Christmas beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday until the start of the parade. Children may select one of three different ornaments to make and take home.
Also, the Museum will have its Walk-Thru Christmas Tree Fantasy Forest from 6-8 p.m. Saturday through next Thursday as well as 6-8 p.m. Dec. 13-18. Donations are welcome.