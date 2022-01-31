FLOYD SIMMONS
Poteau resident and Heavener High School Class of 1941 graduate Floyd Simmons holds his recently-received certificate showing he was inducted into the Centenarians of Oklahoma, which happened last November. Simmons, an United States Army Veteran of World War II, will turn 102 on Feb. 12.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Last November, Poteau resident Floyd Simmons was inducted into the Centenarians of Oklahoma. Simmons, who was born Feb. 12, 1920, in Heavener, will be 102 in just 11 days.
“I had no idea I was going to get this,” Simmons said. “A woman saw it on Facebook, so she called me and wanted to come down and take some pictures. I wasn’t too thrilled with that, so she said we’ll do it all by mail. I said that would be fine.”
Simmons, a World War II veteran of the United States Army, is thankful to say he is still “alive and kicking” at 102.
“Not many people live to be 102 years old,” he said. “I’m know that I’m blessed to be able to enjoy this honor while I’m still living. I know the Lord is behind it. I’ve had more company and more calls than I’ve ever had. You have to kind of deep down appreciate this. Ann Howze was a big part of this. She made several trips, getting information. I know she had all this on her Facebook (wall).”

Tags

Recommended for you