KYLE WALLS GETTING SERVICE PIN

Poteau Mayor Scotty White, left and Poteau Fire Department Assistant Chief John Ford, right, presents Poteau firefighter Kyle Walls his five-year service pin during Monday night’s Poteau City Council meeting at Poteau City Hall.

PDN photo by David Seeley
The Poteau City Council took the offensive approach at Monday night's meeting at Poteau City Hall.
The City Council approved cleaning up properties at 500 North Saddler Avenue, 220 Haynes Avenue, 505 Pleasant Valley Road, 1108 Clayton Avenue, 408 North Avenue, 811 South Harper Avenue, lots at the intersection of South Harper and Morris avenues, 206 Park Avenue, 609 Dewey Avenue, 100 Thompson Avenue and 602 Page Avenue.

