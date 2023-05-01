The Poteau City Council took the offensive approach at Monday night's meeting at Poteau City Hall.
The City Council approved cleaning up properties at 500 North Saddler Avenue, 220 Haynes Avenue, 505 Pleasant Valley Road, 1108 Clayton Avenue, 408 North Avenue, 811 South Harper Avenue, lots at the intersection of South Harper and Morris avenues, 206 Park Avenue, 609 Dewey Avenue, 100 Thompson Avenue and 602 Page Avenue.
The properties at 811 South Harper Avenue and 602 Page Avenue actually belong to LeFlore County, but the City of Poteau will help mow the grounds until the properties get ready to go into the annual LeFlore County re-sale.
The properties at 206 Park Avenue and 609 Dewey Avenue will just be mowed, while structures at 500 North Saddler Avenue and 220 Haynes Avenue will be torn down due to their conditions.
However, a piece of property at 205 Park Avenue will be re-examined at the June meeting as responsible parties have cleaned up the property, but the key question will be what to do with the house on the property — which was mentioned by the responsible party has been stuck in probate for two years.
The City Council voted 5-3 against a motion to approve a resolution and recommendation of the City of Poteau Planning Commission to award a specific use permit for Dreamworx Capital Group, LLC's medical marijuana processing facility. Council members Wimp Webb, Jim Holstead, Tommy Robertson, Phillip Zearley and Jim Sommers voted against the measure, while Council members B.J. Johnson, Connie Shockley and Monte Shockley II voted in favor of the motion.
However, the City Council did approve a resolution and recommendation of the City of Poteau Planning Commission to award a specific use permit to a daycare center to be located at 316 South Saddler Avenue.
Poteau Fire Department firefighter Kyle Walls got a five-year service pin from both Poteau Mayor Scotty White and Poteau F.D. Assistant Chief John Ford.
In his Poteau F.D. report, Ford told the City Council that 26 firemen had 471 hours during the past month, and that five firefighters are going to have completed 270 hours of firefighter training by the end of June and some have done cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training.
Poteau F.D. Chief Jon Pickel shared about the need for the City Council to budget for some new fire trucks, since some of them are old. He did mention that the City of Poteau has saved about $1 million of savings by having him reconfigure ordinary trucks into fire trucks.
In his report, Poteau Police Department Chief Billy Hooper told the City Council that Poteau P.D. had 128 reports, 1,288 calls, 105 citations handed out and 237 warnings given during the month of April, and he said that most of the Poteau P.D. patrolmen now have body cameras.
City of Poteau Street Commissioner Ronnie Burgess told the City Council that his staff continues to mow and repair streets, while City of Poteau Cemetery and Parks Department Head Billy Cripps said there were six funerals at Oakland Cemetery and that the Twyman Park flagpole has been fixed.
White told the City Council that there are 96 teams in the 2023 Poteau Ball Leagues, with approximately 1,130 youth participating.
In his report, City of Poteau Building Inspector James Spraberry said that building permits continue to be issued, with more of them being residential in nature. He said that Scooters Coffee House near McDonald's is expected to be open by the middle of May, and that 7Brew near Arvest Bank is well on its way to having its construction finished. He also said that Shop Dog Brewery Company has established itself at 315 Dewey Avenue.
The City Council approved payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, acceptance of department reports and budget transfers for April.
In the first meeting of Monday night's tripleheader of meetings, the Poteau Industrial Authority board heard the LeFlore County Historical Society report from LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowery Director David Deaton, who said that April saw 156 visitors to the museum, with a lot of those being Oklahoma Municipal League guest White had visit.
The LeFlore County Historical Society's golf tournament will be Friday at Wolf Ridge Country Club with 14 teams and 51 hole sponsors.
Deaton told the board that the monthly Lunch at the Museum for May will be May 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LeFlore County Museum and that LCHS and other entities are trying to put together a July 4 celebration.
The board approved payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, acceptance of department reports and budget transfers for April.
In the second meeting of the evening, the Poteau Public Works Authority heard City of Poteau Public Works Department Head Kevin Adams' report in which he said that four staff members — Andy Black, Josh Crase, Cody Francis and Jim Wiggington — got their certification for Department of Environmental Quality, and that the water main on Marie Avenue is near being repaired.
The board approved payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, acceptance of department reports and budget transfers for April.